Here's What We Like About Fidelity D & D Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FDBC) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Fidelity D & D Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of $50.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Fidelity D & D Bancorp paying out a modest 25% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Fidelity D & D Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Fidelity D & D Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Fidelity D & D Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Fidelity D & D Bancorp you should be aware of.

