Here's What We Like About First National's (NASDAQ:FXNC) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase First National's shares before the 26th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First National has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $21.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First National can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First National paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see First National has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First National has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy First National for the upcoming dividend? Companies like First National that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, First National looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in First National for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with First National and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

