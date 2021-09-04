Here's What We Like About First US Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FUSB) Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase First US Bancshares' shares before the 9th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.12 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First US Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $10.38. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for First US Bancshares

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First US Bancshares paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit First US Bancshares paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see First US Bancshares earnings per share are up 4.7% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First US Bancshares's dividend payments per share have declined at 12% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is First US Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First US Bancshares has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. First US Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in First US Bancshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - First US Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • This Baby Berkshire Just Hit an All-Time High -- Here's Why It's Still Undervalued

    Berkshire Hathaway is the most famous modern conglomerate, run by one of the most well-known investors ever: Warren Buffett. One smaller company with similar characteristics to Berkshire Hathaway is Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), a conglomerate focused on financial services based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelnet's legacy business is a book of around $20 billion in student loans.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • How 2 Physicians Built Retirement Wealth in Real Estate Through a 1031 Exchange

    A brother-sister team amassed millions in rental properties, but when life got too busy, they were shocked at the tax bill they’d owe if they sold. Their solution? A 1031 Exchange and a Delaware Statutory Trust.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • Here's the Biotech Pfizer Should Consider Acquiring Next

    Kudos to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for its decision to acquire Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL). The small biotech's cancer pipeline is a great fit for Pfizer. Trillium's candidates could begin contributing to Pfizer's growth in the second half of the decade, just when the big drugmaker will need a boost due to patent expirations for several of its top drugs.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. For each of the following hypergrowth stocks, Wall Street's consensus sales estimate for 2023, courtesy of FactSet, implies a revenue increase ranging from a low of 1,185% (yes, a low of 1,185%) to a high of 12,629%, compared to 2020 sales. Arguably the best-known name on this list is biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Emmaus Life Sciences The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]