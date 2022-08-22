Here's how Florida's elections could tip the balance of power in Congress
If she wins the primary, Rep. Val Demings is poised to have a tight race against Senator Marco Rubio in a race that could have national implications.
New York and Florida will hold primaries, as Oklahoma holds a runoff election.
Days after being fired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Gableman is now working for a conservative law firm that assisted his now-discontinued review.
Florida voters go to the polls for U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to break down these closely watched races.
The post appeared Sunday morning and was removed by Monday morning.
New Yorkers to choose between House veterans Nadler and Maloney, while Democrats in Florida pick challengers to Rubio and DeSantis.
Many speculate Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder -- and Trump supporter -- John Malone is behind the shift
A few hundred people filed into the Springfield Expo Center to hear from Mike Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump.
The request is the latest sign of Congress trying to get some insight into the FBI’s search of the former president’s home.
(Bloomberg) -- A delegation of Japanese lawmakers and a US state governor are making overlapping trips to Taiwan, pushing back against Chinese efforts to isolate the island after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Ho
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again.
The number of Republicans who support Donald Trump more than they support the GOP jumped 7 points from May to August.
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
Professor Stephanie Muravchik told CBC the term "conservative" no longer implies an ideology but rather allegiance to former President Donald Trump.
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola announced on Monday he is switching to the Democratic Party, saying he could not “in good conscience” be silent about Republicans who baselessly cast doubt on the validity of the 2020 election and the existence of climate change. Priola, a moderate who served four terms in the Colorado House before…
Stricker was one of 106 players to advance to Stage II of LPGA Qualifying.
(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called on the Federal Reserve to deliver a clear message saying it will need to impose “restrictive” monetary policy that drives up the US unemployment rate in order to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jac
Across central Florida, this is the last weekend for early voting in the primaries. Orange and Osceola counties end early voting on Sunday, all others end it Saturday.
This race for governor hasn’t been the strangest, but the Crist-Fried contest has enough peculiarities to be a real Florida Democratic primary.
Over the years, BlackWomenViews founder and political analyst Reecie Colbert has ruffled quite a few feathers with her audacious takes on cultural happenings. She has appeared on MSNBC’s Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross as well as the Symone Sanders’ show. Perhaps she is best known as a regular commentator on Roland Martin Unfiltered, where she expresses herself with equal parts intelligence and bravado.
Despite the controversy blowing up over the video Saturday, Sarasota businessman Martin Hyde defended his remarks.