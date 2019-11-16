Here's what the Ford-UAW contract reveals about products on the way

The assembly plants building some of Ford’s best-selling and most profitable vehicles will become a beehive of electric-vehicle and hybrid activity over the next four years. At the same time, new versions of the sporty Mustang are on tap for the plant south of Detroit building Ford’s pony car.

Those are just three of the promises we found in the new four-year labor contract Ford workers recently voted on. The analysis in this column is based on reporting by my colleagues Phoebe Wall Howard, Jamie L. Lareau and Eric D. Lawrence on detailed investment plans in Ford’s new contract with the UAW.

Ford will build a new version of the F-150 Raptor at its Rouge assembly plant. More

The contract was expected to be ratified Friday and is to expire in September 2023.

Among the headlines from the contract:

Electric and hybrid versions of the new F-150 pickup

A new F-150 Raptor

Hybrids and other updates to the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition large SUVs

Production of batteries and electric drivetrains at multiple plants

A new version of the Ranger midsize pickup

Ford’s increasing emphasis on electric vehicles becomes even more evident when you look at drivetrain investment. The contract includes several new programs for batteries, electric transmissions and motors.

Here’s a look at some of what’s coming at Ford plants around the country:

Dearborn, Mich. truck plant

Commonly called the Rouge plant, because it neighbors the Rouge River, expect Dearborn to be the launch plant for an all-new F-150, with production probably beginning in 2020.

The lineup will include an all-electric F-150, probably in 2021. A hybrid is expected to go on sale in 2020. The plant will also build batteries for the electric pickup.

The Rouge will also build a new version of the Raptor off-road sport truck. The new F-150 will continue to use the aluminum body the current model pioneered.

Total investment: $700 million

Flat Rock

This plant just south of Detroit will build a new version of the Mustang, including several derivatives, probably including specialty models like the Bullitt and Shelby Cobra, in addition to Mustang coupes and convertibles.

Flat Rock will have room to add models since production of the Lincoln Continental luxury sedan it currently builds is expected to end during the run of the current contract.

We don’t know whether Ford’s decision to use the Mustang name for its upcoming Mach-E electric SUV opens the door for other body styles using the Mustang name. The Mustang Mach-E is not expected to be built in Flat Rock.

Investment to build a new Mustang at Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant is part of the company's contract with the UAW. More

Total investment: $250 million

Kansas City

Ford’s highest output assembly plant will begin building an electric version of the Transit commercial vans it already builds. That’s the full-size, UPS-style Transit, not the smaller Transit Connect often used by small businesses.

KC will also build the next generation of the F-150, but not its hybrid or electric versions.

Total investment: $400 million

Kentucky Truck

This massive plant east of Louisville will build new versions of the F-series Super Duty pickups, workhorses that generate huge profits for Ford.

Speaking of huge, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition Kentucky also builds — currently featured in commercials hauling a two-horse trailer and carrying eight people — are in line for hybrid versions and other significant new upgrades.