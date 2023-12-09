Here's who former President Trump wants to replace Rep. Debbie Lesko in Congress

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Abe Hamadeh, the unsuccessful 2022 candidate for Arizona attorney general, in the crowded Republican race to replace the retiring Rep. Debbie Lesko in Congress.

"Abe Hamadeh is Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity, and Protecting our Great Second Amendment," Trump wrote on social media. "He knows that if the flame of freedom is extinguished, it may never come back again."

Trump previously endorsed Hamadeh in his bid to become attorney general.

This is a developing story. Check www.azcentral.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former President Donald Trump endorses Abe Hamadeh for Congress in CD8