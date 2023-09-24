Here's when free MTA bus rides go into effect in NYC
Beginning Sunday, five MTA bus lines will operate for free for the next six months.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit during the last seven days. The problem lies in a “feature” on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. Further, subway entries purchased using Apple Pay — which gives merchants a virtual number instead of your real one — still somehow link to your physical credit card number.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
"The world has opened up around us," GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke told Yahoo Finance about AI.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Usher has been setting stages on fire since he broke through in 1997 with hits "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Nice & Slow."
Last week, our team was at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which featured a dedicated fintech stage for the first time (!) and dozens of Battlefield 200 companies in the fintech space. One-on-one chats on the fintech stage included Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Plaid founder Zach Perret, Checkout.com president and COO Céline Dufétel. Calley Means and Justin Mares started the payment integration company last year to make it easy for consumers to pay for healthy food, exercise and supplements using their tax-free health savings accounts or flexible spending account dollars.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Colorado vs. Oregon game this week, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
André 3000 and Big Boi haven't dropped a proper studio release together in two decades now
TikTok stars Brooke Averick and Connor Wood share the secret sauce behind their show, "Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast." The post Brooke Averick and Connor Wood on what makes their joint podcast such a hit appeared first on In The Know.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.