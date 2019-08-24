Here's What Galaxy Surfactants Limited's (NSE:GALAXYSURF) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Galaxy Surfactants Limited (NSE:GALAXYSURF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Galaxy Surfactants:

0.30 = ₹3.1b ÷ (₹16b - ₹5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Galaxy Surfactants has an ROCE of 30%.

Is Galaxy Surfactants's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Galaxy Surfactants's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Galaxy Surfactants's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Galaxy Surfactants's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Galaxy Surfactants's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Galaxy Surfactants has total liabilities of ₹5.6b and total assets of ₹16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Galaxy Surfactants has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Galaxy Surfactants's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.