Here's What Gale Pacific Limited's (ASX:GAP) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Gale Pacific Limited's (ASX:GAP), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Gale Pacific has a price to earnings ratio of 9.35, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$9.35 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Gale Pacific

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gale Pacific:

P/E of 9.35 = A$0.30 ÷ A$0.032 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Gale Pacific Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Gale Pacific has a lower P/E than the average (10.3) in the consumer durables industry classification.

ASX:GAP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Gale Pacific shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Gale Pacific shrunk earnings per share by 4.1% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.0%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 2.3% annually. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Gale Pacific's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Gale Pacific's net debt is 13% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Gale Pacific's P/E Ratio

Gale Pacific's P/E is 9.3 which is below average (15.9) in the AU market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.