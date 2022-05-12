Here's What To Make Of GEO Group's (NYSE:GEO) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GEO Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$313m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$408m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, GEO Group has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.8% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GEO Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, GEO Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect GEO Group to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From GEO Group's ROCE

In summary, GEO Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 71% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think GEO Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GEO Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

