Here's What Georg Fischer AG's (VTX:FI-N) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Georg Fischer AG's (VTX:FI-N), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Georg Fischer has a P/E ratio of 16.82. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.9%.

View our latest analysis for Georg Fischer

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Georg Fischer:

P/E of 16.82 = CHF955.00 ÷ CHF56.77 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Georg Fischer's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Georg Fischer has a lower P/E than the average (21.6) in the machinery industry classification.

SWX:FI-N Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Georg Fischer will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Georg Fischer shrunk earnings per share by 18% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.5%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Georg Fischer's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 10% of Georg Fischer's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Georg Fischer's P/E Ratio

Georg Fischer's P/E is 16.8 which is below average (18.8) in the CH market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.