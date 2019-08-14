Here's What Global Education Limited's (NSE:GLOBAL) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Global Education Limited (NSE:GLOBAL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Global Education:

0.25 = ₹76m ÷ (₹347m - ₹44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Global Education has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Global Education's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Global Education's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.5% average in the Consumer Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Global Education compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that , Global Education currently has an ROCE of 25%, less than the 64% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Global Education's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:GLOBAL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Global Education is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Global Education's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Global Education has total liabilities of ₹44m and total assets of ₹347m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.