Here's how a Green Bay recruiting agency is helping small Wisconsin businesses grow their workforce

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay job recruitment company is taking a new approach in helping its clients navigate a difficult labor market.

Rose Weiler, owner of New Talent Solutions, an employee recruitment company based out of Green Bay, emphasizes the importance of workplace culture and the recruitment marketing approach to find employees for the businesses she works with.

For months, Wisconsin residents have seen some of their favorite businesses have to close due to lack of staffing.

The hiring market has been extremely challenging. In December, Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% and remained at that number as of March, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The total number of unemployed people in the state hit a record low of 88,500.

Green Bay's unemployment rate is at 3% as of February.

Experts say a key to navigating this challenging environment is to focus on work culture and staff development, something that New Talent Solutions has been doing since Weiler started the business in June.

She and her business partner, Natalie Volberding, launched the company with an aim to work with small or mid-size organizations that either have trouble bringing in enough employees or are looking to increase their workforce. The company works with organizations across the state.

"I saw there was a gap between recruiters and small to mid-sized businesses, smaller companies tend to get leftovers, or left behind," said Weiler.

While typical recruitment services aim to help individuals seek jobs, Weiler's team works with companies to recruit employees for their businesses.

"We don't get a candidate in and send them to five different companies," Weiler said. "We're specifically working for your organization and the candidates are your candidates. You get the first pick."

Weiler and Volberding use a technique called "recruitment marketing," which helps them find successful candidates for the companies they work for. The approach promotes the value of working for the employer, a news release stated. New Talent Solutions works with companies to identify why employees value their employer, develop a strategy for reaching like-minded candidates, write an effective job post and implement a process nurturing every candidate with time and respect, even those who may lack traditional qualifications for a job.

Weiler said the job posts play an effective role in the employee recruitment process.

"We use different (writing) techniques to capture the culture of the work place so that it reads more like an ad then a job description," Weiler said. "We have the essential things that you have to put in a job post, but it's a little more attractive."

Bug Tussel Wireless, a broadband company working to bring highspeed internet to rural markets, has been working with New Talent Solutions for over six months. Bug Tussel CEO Steve Schneider said the recruitment company helped fill their open positions quickly and efficiently.

"(Weiler) sat down and said 'what are your objectives, how can we help you?'" Schneider said. "She was able to capitalize on the internet, social media and her contacts and brought us a bunch of candidates."

When they came to Weiler, Schneider said, they had been trying to fill five business development manager positions for nearly a year. Within a month of working with New Talent Solutions all five positions were filled.

"(Weiler has been able to use a lot more efficient tools to find candidates and share with the candidates what our culture is like and what we're looking for and connect us with the right people," Schneider said.

New Talent Solutions offers full-service recruiting services such as sourcing, phone screenings and interview scheduling.

"We really pride ourselves in the fact that when someone applies we're reaching out to them immediately, at least within 24 hours if not the same day," Weiler said.

Weiler became interested in human resources after taking a behavioral organization class at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

"I thought it was fascinating to see the psychology of work and the work place," Weiler said. "I gravitated toward recruiting because of my personality. I really enjoy talking to people and I feel strongly that we should enjoy our work places. It's so fun to see people find the job that they've been looking for."

Weiler encourages any companies looking for help recruiting employees to contact her at recruiting@NewTalentSolutions.com or visit facebook.com/newtalentsolutions.

