Here's What Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A's (BIT:MOL) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Gruppo MutuiOnline S.p.A's (BIT:MOL), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Gruppo MutuiOnline has a P/E ratio of 18.61, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.4%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gruppo MutuiOnline:

P/E of 18.61 = €18.66 ÷ €1.00 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Gruppo MutuiOnline's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the consumer finance industry is lower than Gruppo MutuiOnline's P/E.

BIT:MOL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Gruppo MutuiOnline shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gruppo MutuiOnline increased earnings per share by a whopping 33% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Gruppo MutuiOnline's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Gruppo MutuiOnline has net debt worth 17% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Gruppo MutuiOnline's P/E Ratio

Gruppo MutuiOnline has a P/E of 18.6. That's around the same as the average in the IT market, which is 17.8. With only modest debt levels, and strong earnings growth, the market seems to doubt that the growth can be maintained.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.