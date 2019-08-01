Here's What Guan Chao Holdings Limited's (HKG:1872) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Guan Chao Holdings Limited's (HKG:1872) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Guan Chao Holdings's P/E ratio is 0.45. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 222%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Guan Chao Holdings:

P/E of 0.45 = SGD0.48 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, SGD ) ÷ SGD1.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Guan Chao Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Guan Chao Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (11) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Guan Chao Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Guan Chao Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Guan Chao Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 7.1% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Guan Chao Holdings's P/E?

Guan Chao Holdings has net debt worth 10% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Guan Chao Holdings's P/E Ratio

Guan Chao Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 0.5, which is below the HK market average of 10.6. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.