Here's your guide to the Milwaukee-area races in the Feb. 20 Wisconsin primary election
The Feb. 20 primary election in Wisconsin is two weeks away. But who will head to the polls in the Milwaukee area?
Not all voters in the state will participate in the first election of 2024 — this one is held as needed to narrow down candidates for local, nonpartisan offices like school boards and city councils.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:
The candidates selected in February will move on to the spring election April 2. That ballot also includes presidential candidates.
If you're a Milwaukee voter, the city has announced early voting dates from Feb. 6 through Feb. 17, including weekend hours. Here's a list of times and locations, which include the new Capitol Drive Voting Center that replaces the Midtown Center site.
But which Milwaukee-area voters will head to the polls to cast ballots? The mayoral election is the only citywide contest, but a few Common Council and County Board districts also have contested races. Some suburbs also have school board primaries.
Here's a list of the contested races for the Milwaukee area. An (i) denotes an incumbent — an official that currently holds the position.
Milwaukee mayor
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Cavalier Johnson (i)
David King
Ieshuh Griffin
Milwaukee Common Council
District 5
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Lamont Westmoreland (i)
Stacy A. Smiter
Bruce Winter
District 7
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Jessica Currie
Kenneth Hughes
DiAndre Jackson
Randy Jones
District 11
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Peter Burgelis
Lee Whiting
Josh Zepnick
The district map is available here or you can find your elected officials based on your address.
Milwaukee County Board
District 18
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Deanna Alexander (i)
John Martin (Marty) Hagedorn
Brandon Williford
Here's a map of District 18 — which is located in the top left corner of the Milwaukee County.
Cudahy School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Michael Johnson (i)
Randall Hollenbeck
Justin Knash
Jason Kuechenmeister
Charles Parkinson
Ellen Price
Lissa Skoglund
Franklin School Board
Three seats
The top six candidates will advance to the April election.
Angela Bier (i)
Maqsood Khan (i)
Ann Sepersky (i)
Jay Pereira
Jaclyn Gaffney
Angela Kallay
Jon Peccarelli
Germantown School Board
Seat No. 1
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Tracy Pawlak (i)
Jeff Voyer
Bruce Warnimont
Greendale School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Mary Laurel Grogan (i)
Brian Bock
Elise Ciske
Michael Wiedel
Kristin Settle
Shorewood School Board
One seat
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Ellen Eckman (i)
Andrew Frey
Heather Cook Elliott
Hartford J1 School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Ed Behnke (i)
Barbara Lindert
Terrence Perfect
Tristan J. Johannes
Ian Gronbeck
