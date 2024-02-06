Here's your guide to the Milwaukee-area races in the Feb. 20 Wisconsin primary election

Julian Provan peels apart his "I Voted" sticker after voting in the 2023 Wisconsin spring general election on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Allen-Field Elementary School in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Feb. 20 primary election in Wisconsin is two weeks away. But who will head to the polls in the Milwaukee area?

Not all voters in the state will participate in the first election of 2024 — this one is held as needed to narrow down candidates for local, nonpartisan offices like school boards and city councils.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

The candidates selected in February will move on to the spring election April 2. That ballot also includes presidential candidates.

If you're a Milwaukee voter, the city has announced early voting dates from Feb. 6 through Feb. 17, including weekend hours. Here's a list of times and locations, which include the new Capitol Drive Voting Center that replaces the Midtown Center site.

More: When is Wisconsin's February primary election and what's on the ballot? (It's not presidential candidates)

More: What are Wisconsin's 2024 elections, and when are they? Four dates to put on your calendar.

But which Milwaukee-area voters will head to the polls to cast ballots? The mayoral election is the only citywide contest, but a few Common Council and County Board districts also have contested races. Some suburbs also have school board primaries.

Here's a list of the contested races for the Milwaukee area. An (i) denotes an incumbent — an official that currently holds the position.

Milwaukee mayor

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Cavalier Johnson (i)

David King

Ieshuh Griffin

More: We now know which Milwaukee seats will see primaries in February. What to know.

Milwaukee Common Council

District 5

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Lamont Westmoreland (i)

Stacy A. Smiter

Bruce Winter

District 7

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Jessica Currie

Kenneth Hughes

DiAndre Jackson

Randy Jones

District 11

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Peter Burgelis

Lee Whiting

Josh Zepnick

The district map is available here or you can find your elected officials based on your address.

Milwaukee County Board

District 18

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Deanna Alexander (i)

John Martin (Marty) Hagedorn

Brandon Williford

Here's a map of District 18 — which is located in the top left corner of the Milwaukee County.

Cudahy School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Michael Johnson (i)

Randall Hollenbeck

Justin Knash

Jason Kuechenmeister

Charles Parkinson

Ellen Price

Lissa Skoglund

More: Seven candidates running for two seats on Cudahy School Board

Franklin School Board

Three seats

The top six candidates will advance to the April election.

Angela Bier (i)

Maqsood Khan (i)

Ann Sepersky (i)

Jay Pereira

Jaclyn Gaffney

Angela Kallay

Jon Peccarelli

More: Seven candidates running for three seats on the Franklin School Board

Germantown School Board

Seat No. 1

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Tracy Pawlak (i)

Jeff Voyer

Bruce Warnimont

More: Meet the Germantown School Board candidates running in the February primary

Greendale School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Mary Laurel Grogan (i)

Brian Bock

Elise Ciske

Michael Wiedel

Kristin Settle

More: Five candidates running for two seats on Greendale School Board

Shorewood School Board

One seat

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Ellen Eckman (i)

Andrew Frey

Heather Cook Elliott

More: Three candidates running for one seat on the Shorewood School Board

Hartford J1 School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Ed Behnke (i)

Barbara Lindert

Terrence Perfect

Tristan J. Johannes

Ian Gronbeck

More: Meet the Hartford School Board candidates running in the February primary

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A guide to Milwaukee-area races in Feb. 20 Wisconsin primary election