Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin's Son, Moses, Looks Like Now On His 17th Birthday

PureWow

Gwen Stefani, 53, and Blake Shelton, 46, just took a family trip to Legoland, and it appears that Stefani had a surprise waiting for her at the theme park. The “Hollaback Girl” singer documented their trip with a series of photos on Instagram. And while the slideshow included pics of Stefani wearing silly hats and sitting with a group of stuffed animals, it also featured a special diorama that she found, which was built to resemble her rock group, No Doubt. (It was made entirely out of legos, of