Here's what happened at Iowa City's latest council meeting, from development to crisis response

The Iowa City City Council covered a range of topics at Tuesday's meeting, which included the 'State of the City,' downtown development, and a crisis addition to the public safety department.

Here’s what you may have missed:

More: Iowa City seeks community feedback for redesigning 75-year-old City Park Pool

Iowa City’s Councilor District A Laura Bergus, left, listens during a city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Council develops crisis services programs

Iowa City Councilor Laura Bergus and Mayor BTeague met privately with city manager Geoff Fruin last week to discuss developing a crisis response role within the police department.

They'll examine data from the Joint Emergency Communication Center while representatives from the Joint Emergency Communication Center and other area agencies will present to the council at its next meeting March 19.

“We'd look at that JECC data and we just slowly build that understanding of who is responding to what types of calls at this time, and then I think there's going to be a next logical step and a next logical step after that,” Fruin said.

Bergus suggested adding a crisis counselor during the city’s FY25 budget meetings, The new role would require a person to work on the dispatch floor, take the most serious calls and help dispatchers understand how to best direct calls, either to the dispatcher themselves or to 988.

The preliminary talks are not expected to impact the current budget but could be included in next year’s budget to help fund a crisis counselor or other crisis response position, Fruin said.

More: Iowa River Power staff bring back the brunch and steaks at the Highlander Hotel in March

Demolition continues on a former U.S. Bank drive-thru location, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, on S. Linn Street in Iowa City, Iowa.

City to lead development of 21 S. Linn Street

The City of Iowa City purchased the vacant lot at 21 S. Linn Street in July with plans to build a mixed-use development downtown.

The city will host downtown listening posts and on the west side of campus over the coming months, with locations yet to be finalized.

The U.S. Bank Building was demolished in 2021 by CA Ventures, the previous property owner, and the company was hoping to build a private, 13-story student housing complex. The company ultimately opted not to continue despite conditional city approval.

Iowa City’s purchase allows the city to hold conditional sale approval for any future buyers, ensuring that they control what is built and when the property is sold.

The city is expected to develop and issue a request for proposals in the late summer or early fall. The city will then review the proposals near the end of this year and is expected to select a future partner in 2025.

State of the City touts success of strategic goals

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague delivered an update on achievements in 2023 from onboard an Iowa City Transit bus, touting the city’s work on its fare-free transit program and highlighting the large growth in ridership of all ages since its launch a little more than six months ago.

The mayor highlighted ongoing housing improvement and climate-minded projects and praised the city’s ongoing, wide-ranging collaborative efforts with neighborhood communities and county organizations.

Teague previewed additional infrastructure projects, like the reconstruction of the Gilbert Street bridge and work on the downtown portion of Dubuque Street, which will begin this year.

The city received multiple commendations in 2023, including being named the small business community of the year, one of the top 100 cities in the country, one of the 20 best small towns to retire in and one of the top college towns in the Midwest.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: The Iowa City City Council delivered its "State of the City" at Tuesday's meeting