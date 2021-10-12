Here's what happened when Matt Amodio went for his 39th straight 'Jeopardy!' win
Matt Amodio put his "Jeopardy!" 38-game consecutive win streak on the line Monday night and entered the final round in last place.
38 games and $1.5 million later, Amodio is going the way of all great contestants: back to his day job.
'Jeopardy' champ Matt Amodio's 38-game winning streak has come to an end. See where he ranks on the all-time list.
Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” came to an end on Monday. Amodio’s 38 consecutive wins is second only to contestant Ken Jennings 74-game win streak in 2004. Despite losing, Amodio made quite a name for himself during his impressive run. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Amodio found himself in third place for the first time during his historic run. He incorrectly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue while contestant Jonathon Fisher answered correctly and was crowned the new champion. While some viewers were happy to see the former champ leave, most fans appreciated the incredible gamesmanship he showed. In the end Amodio went home with a little over $1.5 million.
All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins.
Matt Amodio’s 38-game win streak came to an end on "Jeopardy!" Monday.
'Jeopardy!' season 38 contestant Matt Amodio won a total of 38 games. On Monday, the Ohio native lost his 39th game and ended his time on the quiz show. Read what fans are saying about this unexpected loss.
