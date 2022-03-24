Man convicted after attempting to bribe Siskiyou County sheriff $1M over illegal marijuana

A Montague man was convicted in federal court of attempting to bribe former Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey in return for not enforcing illegal pot growing on his land.

Chi Meng Yang was convicted of bribing a public official, conspiracy to bribe an official and manufacturing more than 100 marijuana plants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento.

A week before trial was expected to start, Yang's sister, Gaosheng Laitenen, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bribery and conspiracy to manufacture marijuana.

Over a series of meetings with Lopey, starting in May 2017, Yang offered to make a series of payments to Lopey, including money for a charity, for his re-election campaign and in cash payments, according to the attorney's office.

It started with Yang offering to give the sheriff $1 million toward the charity of his choice, in exchange for Lopey's friendship and help lobbying to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri, officials said.

Unsure what he meant by "friendship," Lopey called the FBI to join in an investigation.

Yang told the sheriff he was growing marijuana on 10 plots of land owned by members of his family, despite a county ordinance banning outdoor pot growing, officials said.

Yang offered Lopey $5,000 per parcel for "protection" and another $5,000 per parcel as donations to the sheriff's re-election campaign, officials said in announcing the guilty verdict against Yang and his sister.

The FBI recorded numerous telephone conversations and conducted video recordings between Lopey and Yang, officials said. Yang also met with Lopey in-person seven times.

Yang and Laitenen gave the sheriff a list of eight properties and provided Lopey with $8,000 in cash for each of the eight properties. The FBI recorded the transactions on video, officials said.

Yang also asked the sheriff to issue violation notices to other growers in the area so they would join the protection racket, officials said. He also wanted Lopey to "go out there and take care of it" with a rival marijuana grower, officials said.

Yang was eventually arrested during a meeting on Aug. 31, 2017 at Lopey's office. After Yang's arrest, state and federal agents raided the eight "protected" properties and eradicated 1,168 plants found in the search, officials said.

Sentencing for Yang is set for June 28. Laitenen's sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

Yang's conspiracy to commit bribery conviction carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.

Yang faces another sentence of up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine for bribing a public official and a sentence ranging from five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for growing more than 100 marijuana plants, officials said.

