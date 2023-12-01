Here's what is happening to the large Mayor Hathaway portrait at New Bedford library

The painting of Mayor Abraham Hathaway Howland, the first mayor of New Bedford, by William Allen Wall measures 95-by-69 inches.

It has long hung on a wall in New Bedford Free Public Library but library patrons will soon notice it is missing. The library and the New Bedford Masonic lodge are working together to the get painting restored.

The library received $15,000 from the Abraham H. Howland Jr. Masonic Lodge to restore the painting circa 1847. Note that the lodge is named after Howland’s son, so his name is of special significance to its members.

Art Curator Alexandra Copeland said the Masons contacted her predecessor, Janice Hodson, before the COVID-19 shutdown about supporting the library’s work in conserving its paintings.

Olivia Melo, director of the New Bedford Free Public Library, walks past a painting of Abraham Howland, New Bedford's first mayor, which will be restored thanks to a donation by the Masonic Lodge of New Bedford. Sections of the painting are now obscured by years of buildup, including the city's seal which can barely be made out in the top left-hand corner.

David Saucier, president of the Lodge, gave the money to Diana Henry, vice chair of the library’s Board of Trustees, and Ann O’Leary, chair of the library’s Art Committee, as part of the project initiated by Emanuel Fernandez four years ago.

What to know about Abraham Hathaway Howland

A leading Quaker businessman of the time, Hathaway was elected mayor shortly after the incorporation of New Bedford in 1847.

Wall was a prolific profile artist who created much of the portraiture from that time period, including some of the portraits in the library’s Meeting Room.

He created two portraits of Howland, who was mayor from 1847 to 1851. He is standing in one, and he is seated in the painting that will be restored.

Masonic support key to the project

New Bedford Free Public Library Director Olivia Melo said she appreciates the support of the Masons because the library values its community connections and hopes it will be a springboard to Community Preservation Act funding support.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with another organization in the city to do something that will be here in perpetuity for generations to appreciate,” she said. “The portrait does need some cleaning, and with their funding, it will hopefully help us secure more funding through the CPA for the project.”

Copeland said the size of the portrait and the shape it’s in makes it expensive to conserve with an initial estimate of $25,000 in 2013. There are only a few conservation studios capable of handling a painting that large.

The library will have to supplement the gift from the Masons with fundraising. Copeland is also applying for money from the city's Community Preservation Act money to help with art restoration.

How will the restoration by Gianfranco Pocobene Studio work

The Gianfranco Pocobene Studio in Malden will be restoring Abraham Howland’s painting, including the city seal of New Bedford in the top left corner of the painting which is difficult to see after years of buildup.

Copeland said they will be using a varnish on the painting that is not as reflective making the seal easier to see. The restorers will also use a technique called inpainting to help restore the painting in an area where there was previous damage and signs of repair before the latest techniques were perfected.

She will first remove it from its frame and then ship the painting and frame to two different conservation studios. After the painting is cleaned and repaired, it will be protected for the future.

It’s due to be returned to the library in June 2025.

What other pieces of art at the New Bedford library are being restored

While Abraham Howland’s portrait will be the focus of the restoration, it won’t be the only portrait to be restored as part of the overall project.

A portrait of George Howland Jr., the fourth mayor of New Bedford, by artist Matthew Wilson, will also be restored. There will also be work on a bust of George Howland Jr.

He was first elected mayor in 1855 and was re-elected in 1856. In 1862, the sitting mayor died and he filled out the unexpired term. He was re-elected again from 1863 to 1865.

A bust of Sylvia Ann Howland will also be restored. At the time of her death in 1865, she was the wealthiest woman in New Bedford. She bequeathed $50,000 to the library, one of many gifts she made for the promotion of education and knowledge in the city.

A portrait of George Washington is due to return to the library at the end of November. The library applied for CPA funding two years ago, and Davenport said they’re eager to see his portrait returned to the library for display.

