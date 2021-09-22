Here's what happens if Congress does not increase the debt ceiling for the US
The federal debt limit, also known as the "debt ceiling," is the amount the government is allowed to spend beyond tax income.
The federal debt limit, also known as the "debt ceiling," is the amount the government is allowed to spend beyond tax income.
Former White House strategist ‘privately told President Trump to have a reckoning on January 6th,’ Robert Costa says
The United States has historically been one of the most credit-worthy countries in the entire world. U.S. Treasury bonds are considered some of the safest financial instruments in international...
Audi has launched the Q4 e-tron, the fifth electric vehicle in its growing portfolio, as part of the German automaker’s plan to bring more than 30 EVs and plug-in hybrids to market by 2025. The Q4 e-tron is Audi's entry-level electric SUV model, and the price reflects that. It's worth noting that the Q4 electric vehicle is about $1,000 cheaper than the gas-powered 2022 Q5 SUV.
Starting at $44,995 and offering an estimated 241 miles of range, Audi's new electric crossover comes in 201-hp RWD and 295-hp AWD configurations.
It’s usually easy to tell if Morris Chestnut is a good guy on the TV dramas he stars in. He has played a couple of FBI agents, a manny, and life-saving doctors on two separate Fox procedurals. But on the network’s new nighttime soap Our Kind of People, which premieres Tuesday at 9/8c, Chestnut’s Raymond […]
The letter that Evergrande Chairman Xu Jiayin sent to employees became a trending topic on the country's Twitter-like platform Weibo.
It's not a Lehman moment but it's still a very big deal. Chinese construction giant Evergrande looks set to default on its $300 billion of liabilities, in a move that has already had global market repercussions.Why it matters: Evergrande is the first big test of the global financial system — and especially the Chinese financial system — since the pandemic-induced chaos of March 2020, when central banks around the world were forced to take unprecedented measures to prevent total collapse. So far,
The full memo, completed just 72 hours before January 6, laid out a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In the far north of the California, there's anger over massive forest fires and the recall blowout. Readers say some self-reflection may be helpful.
The Facebook post by the Winter Haven Police Department asking for help finding a man who stole from Walmart is gaining a lot of attention, with thousands of people offering to pay for the items taken.
The current debate in the nation's capital over whether to increase the federal debt ceiling might sound like so much partisan bickering to the average American, but the way it plays out could have a...
As he campaigned across the state this summer, GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen gave props to one of the state's most recognizable — and controversial — Republican figures: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: At an event in St. Paul in August, the former state senator bemoaned what he predicted would be a lack of action from Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislators on election changes sou
LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told France on Wednesday to get a grip and give allies in the United States and Australia a break over a row about a trilateral nuclear submarine deal that tore up a separate French contract. The new defence partnership between Britain, the United States and Australia was announced last week and will give Canberra access to nuclear powered submarine technology. France accused U.S. President Joe Biden of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Australia ditched a defence contract with Paris for the purchase of conventional submarines.
CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he will not speak with the French president at the United Nations this week even though French anger over cancellation of a $40 billion defence contract could threaten an Australian-EU trade deal. Australia last week scrapped a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries. The cancellation of the deal has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington.
Are you looking for the best shows and movies on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix adds brand new movies and series to watch every single month, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix movies and series. Every month, we’ll add all the new releases. Netflix has been facing … The post Best Netflix Movies & Series (October 2021) appeared first on BGR.
The big issue confronting the Fed is that demand has recovered more quickly than supply, creating all sorts of shortages as companies struggle to find the necessary workers and parts.
The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. Muttaqi asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, which finishes on Monday.
Oops! Retired WWE star Nikki Bella‘s son Matteo broke his dad Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars trophy to remind us all why parents can’t have nice things. In an Instagram post shared last night in advance of the ABC primetime show’s 30th season premiere, Bella included one still shot of 13-month-old Matteo sitting sweetly […]
France continues to react with fury to Australia's decision to cancel a multibillion-dollar submarine contract in favour of working with the US and UK.
In the past four years, ETH -- the biggest of the three -- has gained more than 1,000%, Cardano has returned almost 9,000%, and finally, Binance Coin takes the podium with a mouth-watering return of more than 32,000%. Ethereum is the blockchain of choice for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps), or apps that run on peer-to-peer networks instead of central servers. More than 2,845 dApps utilize Ethereum, ranging from social networks to online gaming to media outlets to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), where users can trade crypto assets.