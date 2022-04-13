Here's what happens when a fight breaks out on a Caddo Parish school bus

On Tuesday morning a Caddo Parish School bus was forced to make an emergency stop on 3132 when a fight broke out between two students. Though police officers were on the scene, the students face no criminal charges.

There is a protocol that is followed when incidents like this happen on the district's busses.

Caddo Schools said, " the protocol for a fight on a bus is for the bus driver to radio our district’s Transportation Dispatcher. A dispatcher will then radio Shreveport Police Department to respond while the driver meanwhile is safely pulling over the vehicle and attempting to break up the fight where it can be deemed safe."

Once the bus driver stops in a safe location, they are asked to remove the students off the bus where they must wait for a guardian to pick them up.

More: What you need to know about the proposed Caddo School District Millage renewals

"They are never left unattended during this time," Caddo Schools said.

Following the incident, the students are referred to their school where disciplinary action is taken. The consequences are given in accordance with the circumstances of the fight.

Tuesday, three Shreveport Police units were on the scene but the students were not taken into custody.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: When a fight breaks out on a Caddo Parish School bus. What is the protocol?