Here's What Happiness Biotech Group Limited's (NASDAQ:HAPP) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Happiness Biotech Group:

0.36 = US$22m ÷ (US$66m - US$4.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Happiness Biotech Group has an ROCE of 36%.

Is Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 19% average in the Personal Products industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Happiness Biotech Group's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Happiness Biotech Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Happiness Biotech Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Happiness Biotech Group has total assets of US$66m and current liabilities of US$4.8m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 7.3% of its total assets. Minimal current liabilities are not distorting Happiness Biotech Group's impressive ROCE.

Our Take On Happiness Biotech Group's ROCE

This is an attractive combination and suggests the company could have potential.