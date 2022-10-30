Here's What We Like About Heidrick & Struggles International's (NASDAQ:HSII) Upcoming Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Heidrick & Struggles International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Heidrick & Struggles International stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $28.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heidrick & Struggles International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Heidrick & Struggles International paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 7.8% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Heidrick & Struggles International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Heidrick & Struggles International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years. Heidrick & Struggles International earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Heidrick & Struggles International has delivered 1.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Heidrick & Struggles International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Heidrick & Struggles International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Heidrick & Struggles International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Heidrick & Struggles International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Heidrick & Struggles International (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

