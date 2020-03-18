Here's how you can help your favorite restaurant amid coronavirus

While social distancing and quarantines are key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and maintaining public safety, they're having a detrimental ripple effect on small businesses.

"These mandatory restaurant closures are going to be devastating on local restaurants, other small businesses and all the [people] that they employ," Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, told "Good Morning America." Restaurants and bars "are vital to the economic footprint and the social fabric of [any] city, and [they] are being decimated."

The U.S. has more than 1 million restaurants that employ about 15.6 million people, according to the National Restaurant Association.

"More than 70% of these restaurants are small businesses that support their local communities," the National Restaurant Associated added. "These local restaurants run on razor-thin pre-tax margins, and they are facing an unprecedented cash flow crisis."

PHOTO: The GrubHub logo is displayed on a smartphone. (Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) More

Collateral damage

On Monday, as the number of national coronavirus cases climbed above 4,000, President Donald Trump issued stricter guidelines to stop the spread of the disease, calling on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, encouraging schooling from home and avoiding eating and drinking in public.

At the city and state level, the mandatory closures lead to takeout- and delivery-only policies going into effect in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, along with similar measures in Illinois, California, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Although safety is the priority, this could mean trouble for your favorite family-owned restaurant.

To aid those affected locally, the New York City Hospitality Alliance is fighting for an immediate city-wide rent freeze and suspension of the city's eviction court.

Pete Wells, a restaurant critic for The New York Times, wrote: "I see two possible futures for restaurants. In one, state and local governments across the country move rapidly to help them survive the closings and get going again when that's safe. In the other, bankruptcies cascade across the economy, and people are out of work in numbers this country has not seen since the 1930s."

Those, along with waived delivery fees, are very important changes that can be made to help those who are affected, Rigie told "GMA."

In fact, Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash are among the third-party delivery apps cutting or adjusting their commissions and delivery fees during the pandemic.

"Today, we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation, one that requires all of us to take measures above and beyond what we previously could have imagined," Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, said in a statement. "As the spread of COVID-19 continues, some of the most vulnerable people within the communities we serve are at risk. We are joining forces with community organizations to deliver an estimated one million pounds of groceries and prepared food."

MORE: Working from home amid coronavirus? Here are the best tips to be productive

PHOTO: Close-up of logo reading We Deliver With Postmates, referencing the Postmates food delivery app service, on a restaurant window in San Jose, Calif., June 7, 2018. (Smith Collection/gado/Getty Images) More

How you can help

Rigie said directly dialing your favorite restaurants also may help.

"Or order directly through their website. If restaurants offer gift cards or other types of merchandise, go purchase them, help support them," Rigie added. "These are cashflow businesses … so if there's no money coming in, there's no money going out."