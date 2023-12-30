Here's how to help your pets manage stress during New Year's fireworks

As New Year's Eve approaches, pet owners may be wondering how to ensure the safety and calmness of their furry friends during loud celebrations.

The sound of fireworks or loud music can be unsettling for cats and dogs, but there are steps pet owners can take to make New Year's a better holiday for their animals. According to the Arizona Humane Society, pets go missing during the New Year more often than any other holiday besides the Fourth of July. Experts emphasize that preparation is key to ensuring a smooth holiday. Here are some recommended steps.

Residents who find a pet in distress during the holiday are encouraged to call the Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602-997-7585, extension 2073. Information for lost pets can be found on the Arizona Humane Society website or through the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control site.

How can I protect my pets from fireworks?

In the days leading up to New Year's Eve, pet owners can check to make sure their pet's collar tags and microchips are up-to-date. This ensures that if a pet does get lost, they will be easy to reunite with their owners.

Brittany Atkinson, CVT, the Lead Technician at East Maryland Animal Hospital in Phoenix, advises ensuring the safety and security of pets before leaving home for events or parties. Pets may attempt to run away or become lost due to the sudden loud noises.

Atkinson, who serves as the Veterinary Technician Representative for the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior, emphasizes the importance of creating a safe space for pets within the house. She recommends placing resources, such as food, water, or a litter box, near an area that is further from windows, where the animal will feel more secure.

"All of their needs are being met where they feel safe," Atkinson said.

How do I calm my dog or cat down for fireworks?

There are products available for pets susceptible to anxiety. One option, according to Atkinson, is a thunder jacket, a fitted vest designed for cats and dogs that applies pressure to their torso, similar to a weighted blanket.

Other products, such as pheromone sprays, are marketed as having a calming effect on dogs by mimicking the pheromones from their mother, combined with soothing scents like chamomile and lavender. These products can be purchased at local pet supply stores.

Atkinson also suggests playing music or leaving a television show on to distract pets from the booming sound of fireworks. Additionally, keeping curtains and blinds closed will minimize flashes of light.

If your pet is especially nervous around loud noises, another option is to request a mild sedative from your vet, such as Trazodone or Gabapentin. Atkinson advises that, before fireworks-related holidays, most veterinary clinics receive numerous requests for sedatives, so it's best to ask as far in advance as possible. With enough time, pet owners can test out the sedatives in advance to see how they affect their animals.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to help your pets manage stress during New Year's fireworks