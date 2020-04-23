Here's What Hevol Services Group Co. Limited's (HKG:6093) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Hevol Services Group Co. Limited's (HKG:6093), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Hevol Services Group's P/E ratio is 31.34. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.2%.

See our latest analysis for Hevol Services Group

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hevol Services Group:

P/E of 31.34 = CN¥1.244 ÷ CN¥0.040 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

Does Hevol Services Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Hevol Services Group has a much higher P/E than the average company (6.2) in the real estate industry.

SEHK:6093 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 23rd 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Hevol Services Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Hevol Services Group shrunk earnings per share by 29% over the last year. And EPS is down 8.7% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Hevol Services Group's Balance Sheet

Hevol Services Group has net cash of CN¥203m. This is fairly high at 41% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Hevol Services Group's P/E Ratio

Hevol Services Group's P/E is 31.3 which is way above average (9.4) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.