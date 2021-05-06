Here's how high sea levels could rise from Antarctic ice melt

Andrew Freedman
·1 min read

Data: The Paris Climate Agreement and future sea-level rise from Antarctica; Table: Axios Visuals

Sea-level rise from glaciers and ice sheets is closely tied to the pace and extent of global warming during the next several decades, data from two major new ice melt studies show.

Between the lines: Coastal communities might be able to adapt to the sea-level rise contribution from Antarctica alone through 2100 at lower warming scenarios.

  • However, there would be big increases in that sea-level rise contribution if warming reaches 3° C and an even bigger jump if the highest fossil fuel emissions scenario (RCP 8.5), which looks less likely, comes to fruition.

  • Reminder: The world has already warmed by about 1.2° C, relative to preindustrial levels.

Go deeper: World risks runaway Antarctic ice melt if Paris targets not met

  • Global heating pace risks ‘unstoppable’ sea level rise as Antarctic ice sheet melts

    World faces ‘abrupt jump’ in pace of ice loss around 2060 unless emissions reduced to meet Paris agreement goals, study warns An undated photo courtesy of Nasa showing the Thwaites glacier in western Antarctica. This tipping point for Antarctica could be triggered by a global temperature rise of 3C above the preindustrial era. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The current pace of global heating risks unleashing “rapid and unstoppable” sea level rise from the melting of Antarctica’s vast ice sheet, a new research paper has warned. Unless planet-heating emissions are swiftly reduced to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the world faces a situation where there is an “abrupt jump” in the pace of Antarctic ice loss around 2060, the study states, fueling sea level rise and placing coastal cities in greater peril. “If the world warms up at a rate dictated by current policies we will see the Antarctic system start to get away from us around 2060,” said Robert DeConto, an expert in polar climate change at the University of Massachusetts and lead author of the study. “Once you put enough heat into the climate system, you are going to lose those ice shelves, and once that is set in motion you can’t reverse it.” DeConto added: “The oceans would have to cool back down before the ice sheet could heal, which would take a very long time. On a societal timescale it would essentially be a permanent change.” This tipping point for Antarctica could be triggered by a global temperature rise of 3C (5.4F) above the preindustrial era, which many researchers say is feasible by 2100 under governments’ current policies. The new research, published in Nature, finds that ice loss from Antarctica would be “irreversible on multi-century timescales” should this happen, helping raise the world’s oceans by 17cm to 21cm (6.69in to 8.27in) by the end of the century. If the world was able to meet commitments made in the Paris deal, however, the research found Antarctica would contribute 6cm to 11cm of sea level rise by the end of the century, on a par with the current rate of ice loss. Under the Paris agreement, governments have vowed to limit dangerous global heating below 2C hotter than preindustrial times, with efforts to keep the increase to 1.5C. “It’s really the next few decades that will determine the sea level rise from Antarctica,” De Conto said. “These ice shelves won’t be able to just grow back.” Scientists have increasingly issued warnings over the fate of the huge amount of ice stored in Antarctica which, if it all melted, would raise global sea levels by 57 metres, completely submerging the world’s coasts. While this won’t happen in any sort of foreseeable timescale, even a small increase in ice loss would be felt in global sea levels. Of particular concern is the western section of the Antarctic ice sheet, with scientists currently exploring the rate of decline experienced by the Thwaites glacier, also known as the doomsday glacier. In a worst-case scenario, the loss of the glacier, which is about the size of Britain and 1km deep, would raise sea levels by 65cm. Antarctica is being winnowed away by a warming atmosphere as well as the heating oceans, with warming seawater entering crevasses and gnawing away at “pinning points” that hold enormous bodies of ice to submerged bedrock. A rapid acceleration of melting could cause a cascading effect where huge amounts of ice and water flow uninterrupted into the Southern Ocean. Once in motion, the impacts from such dramatic ice loss would unfurl over centuries. “In the century after 2100 it’s potentially catastrophic,” said DeConto. “If we did nothing at all to reduce emissions we could get 5 metres of sea level rise just from Antarctica by 2200, at which point you’d have to remap the world from space. It would be unimaginable.” DeConto’s paper uses a mode that incorporates temperature increase and ice loss, as well as the dynamic processes at play in Antarctica that present challenges in predicting exactly what will happen as the world continues to heat up. Another study published in Nature on Wednesday, by scientists at King’s College in London, finds the sea level will rise by 0.5cm every year by 2100 if the global temperature rise hits 3C. DeConto said the other paper is an “impressive piece of work” but differed from his paper, which factored in compounding impacts from the loss of ice shelves. “Neither of these papers are the last word, this is ongoing work,” he said. “Basically we are going to have to cope with continued sea level rise. The real question is whether it will be at a manageable or unmanageable rate for us.” Orrin Pilkey, a sea level rise expert at Duke University who was not involved in the research, said the paper is an “important attempt to relate the Paris agreement to reality”.He added: “I would consider this a thoughtful and even frightening but credible contribution which should provide a very strong basis to get on with implementation of the Paris agreement.” Andrea Dutton, an expert in sea level rise at University of Wisconsin–Madison, who was a co-author, said the paper “addresses an important and pressing question” of what the Paris climate targets will mean for future sea level rise. “We are already struggling with the amount of sea level rise that has occurred over the past century,” said Dutton, who added that a major acceleration in Antarctic melting will “bring about coastal retreat and migration on a scale that we have never before witnessed”. “We will not be able to just adapt because it is impossible to just engineer our way out of this,” she said. “The conclusion is a stark reminder of the urgency in making deep and sustained cuts in our greenhouse gas emissions.”

  • World risks runaway Antarctic ice melt if Paris targets not met

    The world runs a growing risk of triggering accelerating and potentially unstoppable sea level rise from the Antarctic ice sheet if greenhouse gas emissions are not strictly curtailed. However, this fate can be avoided if the Paris Agreement's targets are met, according to two new studies published Wednesday.Why it matters: At stake is the viability of coastal megacities like Shanghai, Manila and New York City, as well as entire nations like the low-lying Maldives. The severity of sea level rise depends largely on the pace and extent of ice melt from the world's two largest ice sheets: Antarctica and Greenland. The Paris Agreement and future sea-level rise from Antarctica; Table: Axios VisualsBackground: The Paris Agreement, reached in 2015, calls for limiting warming to "well below" 2°C (3.6°F) and for countries to work toward keeping warming to no more than 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels by 2100. But the globe has already warmed by about 1.2°C compared to the preindustrial era, and countries' Paris pledges to date would put us on course for about 3°C (5.4°F) of warming by 2100. How it works: There is already evidence that warming is destabilizing parts of Antarctica. Floating ice shelves buttressing parts of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet are thinning as warm ocean water sneaks beneath them, while warming air temperatures eat away at them from above. As these shelves relinquish their grip, they speed up the flow of inland ice into the sea, like removing a doorstop. Climate scientist Rob DeConto of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, an author of one of the new studies, and others have shown there is also the possibility that massive, unstable ice cliffs can form at the edge of glaciers — and suddenly collapse. The big picture: The studies, both published in the journal Nature, show that future sea level rise rates are closely tied to how quickly greenhouse gas emissions are cut in the near-term. Both papers agree if warming is limited to the Paris targets — a big "if" given recent emissions trends — sea level rise from Antarctica will proceed at about the same pace it is today through 2100. By that time, the continent will have contributed about nine centimeters to global sea level rise. But if warming follows the 3° warming scenario or higher, sea level rise could begin to accelerate irreversibly as soon as 2060, the DeConto-led work shows, and spike to 15 to 34 centimeters, or 13.4 inches by 2100. Much greater amounts of sea level rise would occur beyond 2100, on the order of several meters, if emissions stay high well into this century, the study shows. "That's a totally, world-altering kind of environmental change and catastrophe," DeConto tells Axios. What they did: DeConto and his colleagues used hundreds of simulations from computer models of ice sheet behavior in order to recreate historical and recent ice loss and sea level rise, and make future projections. Researchers tossed out projections from simulations that were inconsistent with observations and historical data. They also incorporated 16 years of detailed satellite imagery to help make the modeling as precise as possible. They limited the ice cliff instability to observations from glaciers in Greenland, but DeConto noted that it remains a "wild card" that could significantly speed up Antarctic ice loss. The other study, led by Tamsin Edwards of Kings College in the U.K., looked at land ice loss worldwide, and found limiting global warming to 1.5°C would cut in half the land ice contribution to sea level rise when compared to the current pace. Yes, but: The study Edwards led does not include the ice shelf or cliff instabilities that could drastically increase Antarctic melt. It warns that ice loss from that continent could be up to five times higher, which would boost the land ice loss contribution to sea level rise from between 13 to 25 centimeters to up to a half a meter by 2100. Due in large part to the instability of ice shelves and low elevation of inland areas of western Antarctica, that part of the ice sheet constitutes one of the many dreaded climate change "tipping points." "We're not finding really any way of slowing things down" once the ice sheet starts melting rapidly, DeConto said. The intrigue: DeConto and his colleagues found runaway ice loss would occur even if technologies to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, which are still in their infancy, were to be employed later this century. What they're saying: "This study is a stark reminder that the fuse is short for deep and sustained cuts to greenhouse gas emissions," study coauthor Andrea Dutton of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said via email. Dutton noted the rate of sea level rise may jump quickly and sharply, including between 2050 and 2070 if emissions stay high, overwhelming the efforts of coastal residents to cope with increased flooding. The bottom line: The new studies show that limiting global warming through emissions cuts now avoids expensive, world-altering outcomes in the future.This story was updated with more information about Antarctic ice cliff instability.

  • New climate change promises 'will still mean world heats up 2.4C this century'

    The Climate Action Tracker group said the world will warm by 2.4C, much higher than the 1.5C goal agreed under the Paris climate agreement.

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • Activist Thunberg says global leaders still in denial over climate

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Politicians, including Sweden's leaders, are still in denial over the threat from climate change, environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday after meeting Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. "We climate activists have had, I don't know how many meetings with the people in power and it is, basically, the same discussion every time - there is a complete denial," Thunberg told reporters after the meeting. Thunberg, who shot to fame in 2018 when her lone protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm over the lack of action to stop climate change became a global movement, also criticised the media for downplaying the seriousness of the crisis.

  • Schumer aide jumps to clean energy lobbying firm

    Pioneer Public Affairs, a lobbying firm focused on climate and clean energy, unveiled new hires Thursday including Charlie Ellsworth, who until weeks ago was a budget aide to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.Driving the news: Other names include Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — whose resume includes work with the climate action social network We Don't Have Time — and Brian Willis, who spent years with the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign.The firm was founded by Joe Britton, who was formerly chief of staff for Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich.Bloomberg's piece on the firm notes that he's been "quietly building up the new venture over the past year."Of note: A news release notes Ellsworth worked for Schumer on budget reconciliation, the process that makes certain spending and revenue measures immune from filibuster.It's how Democrats moved the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan earlier this year and may become the pathway for moving climate-related infrastructure and tax measures.Catch up fast: Clients include the advocacy group Climate Power, the big power company NextEra Energy Resources (with hydrogen as a focus), and Charm Industrial, a startup with negative emissions tech that converts waste biomass into an oil that's injected underground.What we're watching: Pioneer is working with multiple clients on carbon storage matters, and Willis tells Axios that one focus is on changing the tax code so that existing storage incentives apply to carbon in liquid and solid form.

  • Vast majority of existing coal plants are more costly than wind or solar plants

    New analysis from the firm Energy Innovation finds that building new U.S. wind and solar power generation is very often more cost-effective than continuing to run existing coal-fired power plants.The big picture: "[Seventy-two] percent of existing U.S. coal capacity and 80 percent of existing U.S. coal plants are either more costly to continue operating compared to building new nearby wind or solar plants, or are slated to retire in the next four years," a summary of the "coal crossover" report notes.Overall, the firm finds that 182 coal plants are uneconomic or slated to shut down in the next half-decade.The intrigue: New wind and solar projects currently receive federal tax credits, so we wondered how much of new wind and solar's economic edge relies on those incentives.Co-author Eric Gimon, in an email, notes that their analysis found that of those 182 coal plants, 45-50 would be "economic" in their analysis absent those renewables tax credits.Yes, but: He added that it's likely that "every plant in the data set would fail our economic filter if the full cost of heath impacts and GHG emissions was factored in.""I suspect that as time goes on, federal subsidies will have less and less impact (as they diminish and renewables continue to get cheaper) on the energy-cost comparison between coal and renewables," Gimon notes.

  • Climate change will be disastrous even after latest world pledges, report finds

    The current pledges made by world governments to limit carbon emissions will not be sufficient to meet the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, a new report concludes.

