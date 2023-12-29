Here's when the holidays and special dates are in 2024

The new year is approaching so get your calendars ready to mark down some important days. It can be difficult keeping track of the holidays and important dates for the year. Here is a list of the specials dates in 2024.

Federal Holidays

New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 15

Washington’s Birthday/President's Day: Monday, Feb. 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19

July 4: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2

Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day: Oct. 14

Veteran's Day: Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Religious holidays

Ramadan: Evening of Sunday, March 10 to Monday, April 8

Holi: Monday, March 25

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Eid al-Fitr: Sundown on Tuesday, April 9 to Wednesday, April 10

Passover: Sundown on Monday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 30

Ashura: Evening of Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17

Rosh Hashanah: Sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 4

Yom Kippur: Sundown on Friday, Oct. 11 to Saturday, Oct. 12

Diwali: Friday, Nov. 1

Start of the seasons

Daylight Saving: Sunday, March 10

Spring: Tuesday, March 19

Summer: Thursday, June 20

Fall: Sunday, Sept. 22

Daylight Savings End: Sunday, Nov. 3

Winter: Saturday, Dec. 21

Shoutout the loved ones

Valentine's Day: Wednesday Feb. 14

National Siblings Day: Wednesday, April 10

National Pet Day: Thursday, April 11

Mother's Day: Sunday, May 12

Father's Day: Sunday, June 16

Other important dates

Tax Day: Monday, April 15

Election Day: Tuesday Nov. 5

Other fun holidays and special days

Groundhog Day: Friday, Feb. 2

Super Bowl: Sunday, Feb. 11

Mardi Gras: Tuesday, Feb. 13

International Woman's Day: Friday, March 8

St. Patrick's Day: Sunday, March 17

NYC Pride Parade: Sunday, June 30

