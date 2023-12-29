Here's when the holidays and special dates are in 2024
The new year is approaching so get your calendars ready to mark down some important days. It can be difficult keeping track of the holidays and important dates for the year. Here is a list of the specials dates in 2024.
Federal Holidays
New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1
Martin Luther King Day: Monday, Jan. 15
Washington’s Birthday/President's Day: Monday, Feb. 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19
July 4: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2
Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day: Oct. 14
Veteran's Day: Monday, Nov. 11
Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25
Religious holidays
Ramadan: Evening of Sunday, March 10 to Monday, April 8
Holi: Monday, March 25
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Eid al-Fitr: Sundown on Tuesday, April 9 to Wednesday, April 10
Passover: Sundown on Monday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 30
Ashura: Evening of Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17
Rosh Hashanah: Sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 4
Yom Kippur: Sundown on Friday, Oct. 11 to Saturday, Oct. 12
Diwali: Friday, Nov. 1
Start of the seasons
Daylight Saving: Sunday, March 10
Spring: Tuesday, March 19
Summer: Thursday, June 20
Fall: Sunday, Sept. 22
Daylight Savings End: Sunday, Nov. 3
Winter: Saturday, Dec. 21
Shoutout the loved ones
Valentine's Day: Wednesday Feb. 14
National Siblings Day: Wednesday, April 10
National Pet Day: Thursday, April 11
Mother's Day: Sunday, May 12
Father's Day: Sunday, June 16
Other important dates
Tax Day: Monday, April 15
Election Day: Tuesday Nov. 5
Other fun holidays and special days
Groundhog Day: Friday, Feb. 2
Super Bowl: Sunday, Feb. 11
Mardi Gras: Tuesday, Feb. 13
International Woman's Day: Friday, March 8
St. Patrick's Day: Sunday, March 17
NYC Pride Parade: Sunday, June 30
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Holidays 2024: Here are the special days and dates