Here's What Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:47) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:47) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hop Hing Group Holdings:

0.25 = HK$175m ÷ (HK$1.2b - HK$539m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Hop Hing Group Holdings has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Hop Hing Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Hop Hing Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Hop Hing Group Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Hop Hing Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Hop Hing Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Hop Hing Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hop Hing Group Holdings has total assets of HK$1.2b and current liabilities of HK$539m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Hop Hing Group Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Hop Hing Group Holdings's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.