Here's What Hotel Chocolat Group Plc's (LON:HOTC) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Hotel Chocolat Group Plc's (LON:HOTC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Hotel Chocolat Group's P/E ratio is 39.41. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £39.41 for every £1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Hotel Chocolat Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hotel Chocolat Group:

P/E of 39.41 = £3.73 ÷ £0.095 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Hotel Chocolat Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Hotel Chocolat Group has a higher P/E than the average (19) P/E for companies in the food industry.

AIM:HOTC Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 3rd 2019 More

That means that the market expects Hotel Chocolat Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Hotel Chocolat Group saw earnings per share improve by -5.9% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 41% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Hotel Chocolat Group's Balance Sheet

Since Hotel Chocolat Group holds net cash of UK£22m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Hotel Chocolat Group's P/E Ratio

Hotel Chocolat Group trades on a P/E ratio of 39.4, which is above its market average of 16.1. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.