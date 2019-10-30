Here's What The Hour Glass Limited's (SGX:AGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how The Hour Glass Limited's (SGX:AGS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Hour Glass's P/E ratio is 7.75. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SGD7.75 for every SGD1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hour Glass:

P/E of 7.75 = SGD0.81 ÷ SGD0.10 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Hour Glass Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.1) for companies in the specialty retail industry is higher than Hour Glass's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Hour Glass shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Hour Glass increased earnings per share by a whopping 28% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.1%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Hour Glass's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of S$173m, Hour Glass has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 31% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Hour Glass's P/E Ratio

Hour Glass trades on a P/E ratio of 7.8, which is below the SG market average of 13.5. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.