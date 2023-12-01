Here's how to get your house on the Caller-Times' new holiday lights map

Everyone's favorite thing to do during December is coming up — cruising around the Coastal Bend to look at beautiful holiday lights displays.

Locals all know about Candy Cane Lane, the Garcia Holiday Light Show and Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland, but we want to showcase your home and displays.

The Caller-Times will compile a map of featuring your light displays. To put your house, or business, on the map, fill out the form below. The submission deadline will be midnight Thursday, Dec. 14. The map will be published on caller.com on Monday, Dec 18, just in time to spend your week before Christmas enjoying dazzling decor.

Rockport residents Brylan Gerloff and Arah Maloney drive past a large Christmas Tree light display at Christmas on the Beach in Rockport, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2022.

Submit your holiday lights display by filling out the form below or click here.

