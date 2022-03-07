Here's how Burger King will be saved in America

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

There is more meat to the plans to revive Burger King in America than simply reclaiming the flame of the iconic Whopper sandwich.

At least that's the read for the restaurant analyst team at Evercore ISI, which just spent a half day with the management team at Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands.

"Aspects of the Burger King U.S. turnaround plan includes menu simplification to improve order accuracy and speed of service, a more balanced value offering (e.g., new $5 meal launched in January), leveraging loyalty/digital (9% of sales) and labor retention (labor hours are down versus 2019). Hiring a new ad agency and with it a new marketing plan is likely in the second half 2022. During the COVID period, we suspect that Burger King’s focus on value (chasing limited-time offerings, paper couponing, $1 menu) coupled with labor availability issues added complexity that hurt order accuracy, speed of service (drive-thru times up 20% year over year) and degraded the consumer experience. We believe Burger King is looking to get smarter on value including pulling back on paper couponing (increasing digital) and less discounting the core (e.g., Whopper). We believe the Burger King turnaround will likely build in 2023," said EvercoreISI analyst David Palmer.

If BK could pull off a Whopper revival, it would go a long way to improving the chain's sales trends which have been mixed at best.

This is the Burger King logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Burger King, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This is the Burger King logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Burger King, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Burger King's U.S. same-store sales rose 1.8% in the fourth quarter, trailing a 7.5% gain at arch rival and Big Mac seller McDonald's. For the year, BK U.S. same-store sales rose 4.7%.

Same-store sales have fared better for Burger King overseas, with a 13.6% increase for 2021.

Luckily for Restaurant Brands it has a few other brands clicking on all cylinders.

Global fourth quarter same-store sales for the Firehouse Subs brand surged 14.7% from a year ago in the fourth quarter. Global same-store sales surged 20.9% in 2021.

The company acquired the brand in November 2021.

Meanwhile, same-store sales at Tim Horton's globally rose 10.3% in the fourth quarter.

Palmer also expects the look of Burger King restaurants to change to boost consumer interest.

"In addition to improving store operations, we also expect to hear about a bold reimaging plan (30% reimaged today) with aspects of the remodels contemplating higher drive-thru sales mix than pre-COVID levels of 65% (today ~90%). We also would expect the company may contribute capital and offer some short-term royalty relief to franchisees to accelerate the efforts including relocations. We expect the company to share details on its bold store reimage plans and marketing message (e.g., focus on the Whopper; new advertising agency) in the second half of 2022," Palmer added.

But hey, it doesn't hurt Burger King is going big on its most well-known sandwich the Whopper. The company just debuted three new Whopper sandwich melts nationwide.

"We felt it was important to invest behind it and elevate the flagship and iconic product, and make sure that it becomes the centerpiece of our game plan going forward," said Restaurant Brands CEO José Cil on Yahoo Finance Live.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid activist investor push

    Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) stock soared 86% at the open, the most on record after activist investor Ryan Cohen took a large stake in the retailer and is pushing for changes, including a possible sale of the company.

  • SEC Chair: 4 areas of market 'plumbing' under review one year after meme stock craze

    The Securities and Exchange Commission continues to take a close look at flaws in the market exposed during that "fateful January," SEC Chair Gary Gensler tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Ukrainian basketball players anxiously watching homeland

    Grand Canyon junior center Dima Zdor has tried to maintain a routine, a mix of schoolwork, practice and games. One of a handful of Ukrainians playing college basketball in the United States, Zdor can only watch from afar in Phoenix as Russian troops roll through his home country and hope his family and friends remain safe. Russia's invasion has taken a massive toll across Ukraine as bombs pound cities in the Eastern European country.

  • Russia-Ukraine war has Wall Street totally confused

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 7, 2022.

  • McDonald's and Coca-Cola boycott calls grow over Russia

    Food and drink giants have been criticised on social media for failing to speak out on Ukraine's invasion.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they received payment in dollars, even after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of repaying foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Small businesses navigate relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

    Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss how small business owners are easing into the end of COVID-19 restrictions as infection counts continue to decline.

  • Russian Oil Is Increasingly Becoming Untouchable for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Supply Crisis FearsRussian oil is becoming even less welcome in the global petroleum market as traders fret over the possibility of a U.S.-led embargo of the nation’s suppli

  • Yacht Watch columnist: 'World’s biggest privately-owned yacht' seized amid Russian sanctions

    Alex Finley, Yacht Watch columnist, author, and former CIA officer, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the seizure of yachts owned by Russian oligarchs due to sanctions violations amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Burger King Has 3 New Whoppers Going Nationwide

    Fast-food chain Burger King did a limited tryout on its new sandwiches. It's now taking them national.

  • Gas prices have spiked more than 11% in 7 days

    It's getting more challenging for consumers at the gas pump as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • India rupee hits record low, yields spike as surge in crude hurts

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday, while bond yields surged as a sharp rise in global prices of crude oil stirred concern about domestic inflation, strengthening prospects of interest rate hikes by the central bank. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs. High prices are likely to widen the country's trade and current account deficits and boost imported inflation.