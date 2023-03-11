Here's how to ensure your charitable giving isn't going to waste, expert says

3
Ella Vincent
·3 min read

Many people's first response to global natural disasters, like this year's heartbreaking earthquake in Turkey and Syria, is to help those in the devastated countries. But folks often don’t know where to turn and if their dollars are going to a real cause.

Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher Yahoo Finance Live (video above) recently offered advice on how to find a reputable charity.

“We've created a list at charitynavigator.org/earthquake, which has a list of highly-rated organizations that are experienced in disaster recovery that will address the needs on the ground," Thatcher said. "The other important thing about this list is if you give money, you know the money is going to the disaster, not just general operating funds.

"And then also really important, they've got boots on the ground that are actually doing the work," he added.

woman using a digital tablet while preparing a box of clothes for donation
( Photo Credit: Getty Creative)

Thatcher said that Charity Navigator has four key criteria for recommending charities.

“We're looking at leadership and adaptability, culture and community, accountability and finance, and then finally impact and results," Thatcher said. "So the top-rated organizations, those are the ones that we're actually promoting so that people can find an organization that's actually making a difference in this part of the world."

Thatcher also advised donors to pick well-known organizations that have established connections with the governments of the countries affected.

“The larger organizations have teams that are ready to deploy, almost like the military in that sense, that they're ready. They can get onto the ground," Thatcher said. "They also have relationships built with a lot of governments because that's the other part, is that governments are generally coordinating the relief efforts. And then the aid agencies plug into that. You want to find an organization that's done this before."

Charity Navigator also weeds out fake charities that are trying to fool people by copying established charities.

“It's a heartache that people will take advantage of a terrible situation like this...One of the things to look out for are look-alike charities, people that are spoofing the name of a well-known organization," Thatcher said. "Again, the safest way to protect yourself is to go through a third-party intermediary.”

While the Turkey-Syria earthquake is in the headlines now, Thatcher said that the region will need help for years to come. He advises donors to make a long-term commitment to give to charities providing relief.

“The cleanup from this earthquake, particularly in this part of the world, it's going to take several years before they're actually back on their feet. It also makes sense to think about if you really care about this part of the world, sign up for a recurring donation. Use your credit card. Take a monthly amount. Take a smaller amount out. And then have those funds going into the long-term relief effort,” Thatcher said.

Ella Vincent is the personal finance reporter for Yahoo Finance.

