Here's What Husqvarna AB (publ)'s (STO:HUSQ B) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Husqvarna AB (publ)'s (STO:HUSQ B) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Husqvarna's P/E ratio is 31.04. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.2%.

How Do You Calculate Husqvarna's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Husqvarna:

P/E of 31.04 = SEK83.5 ÷ SEK2.69 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Husqvarna Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Husqvarna has a higher P/E than the average (14.2) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

That means that the market expects Husqvarna will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Husqvarna's earnings per share fell by 41% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.3%. And EPS is down 7.9% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Husqvarna's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Husqvarna's net debt is 15% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Husqvarna's P/E Ratio

Husqvarna has a P/E of 31. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.5. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

