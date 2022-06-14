Here's What IES Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IESC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

IES Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$615m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IES Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IES Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

IES Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of IES Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 55% of IES Holdings. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Tontine Capital Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 55% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 4.9% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Jeffrey Gendell is the owner of 0.5% of the company's shares.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of IES Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in IES Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$20m worth of the US$615m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in IES Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

