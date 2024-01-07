Here's the impact Record Searchlight journalists had on our community in 2023

Here in Redding, people turn to their local newspaper to find out about the day's weighty news: decisions being made that affect the quality of their children's schools, how politicians plan to use their tax dollars and when their neighborhood streets will get fixed.Our readers also rely on their local newspaper for coverage that give them a smile: the teen who flew his own airplane to high school, the best spots for watching fireworks on the Fourth of July and how some North State firefighters rely on pack mules along with high tech when fighting wildfires in remote regions.

During my time as local managing editor, I've also learned that readers don’t want to hear reps from the Record Searchlight say the paper intends to hold people in power accountable, be a watchdog on local government and make sure to shine a light on all major developments in the region — be they good or bad. The community wants to see that we're doing that work, day in and day out.

Michele Chandler

Throughout the 2023, Record Searchlight reporters Damon Arthur, David Benda and Jessica Skropanic indeed have put in the work required to stay on top of several huge and continuing stories, including those dealing with the political chaos that put Shasta County in the national spotlight.With all that in mind, here’s a look at some of the Record Searchlight's most impactful stories of 2023.

A fight for transparency and to restore trust in county government

Standing up for transparency in local government and serving the community through watchdog journalism is what defined the Record Searchlight and Redding.com's efforts in 2023.

Reporter Damon Arthur dug through thousands of documents that Shasta County released last year under court order following its two-year public records battle with the newspaper.

At the center of the R-S' legal fight in Shasta County Superior Court was an investigation of the management of the sheriff's office by its former leader, Eric Magrini.

In a series last August, the newspaper shed light on an agency that was riven with mistrust under a new sheriff who admitted he violated state laws, allegedly bragged about working with a local militia group and claimed to defy the county Board of Supervisors.

"Our readers can finally examine the findings of an investigation into the highest levels of the Shasta County government. They can come to their own conclusions about those findings. One thing is certain — it should not have taken this long for a full accounting of the Ellis Report and related documents to be made public," said Silas Lyons, director of Gannett's Center for Community Journalism. Gannett is the Record Searchlight's parent company.

A timeline of events: How we got here. The two-year effort to obtain records from Shasta County

The Ellis Report was completed in 2021 just as Magrini was stepping down as sheriff to accept his promotion as assistant county executive shortly after his own department had given him a vote of no confidence, citing lack of leadership, poor communication and mistrust. Obtaining the findings of that investigative report was the main reason the R-S filed its lawsuit against the county in July 2022 after four public records requests were denied. The court ruled in the newspaper's favor in April 2023.

That spring, readers rallied behind the newspaper, sometimes publicly putting pressure on supervisors at board meetings to abandon the county's fight to keep the documents secret.

After numerous attempts to overturn the ruling or delay its enforcement, the county relinquished the documents in August. The case is not yet finalized — both sides are scheduled to attend a status hearing Monday morning.

Walt McNeill, who represents the newspaper, also seeks to recover its legal fees, which the California Public Records Act affords to prevailing parties. McNeill estimated the case could be nearly triple the cost of other public records lawsuits he has won due to the county's efforts to further fight the case.

Because the lawsuit is ongoing, the county has not disclosed how much it has spent on attorneys' fees.

Separately, the Record Searchlight continues to work with transparency groups, like the First Amendment Coalition and ACLU of Northern California, in its challenge of Shasta County's 2021 ordinance that charges people and organizations a search fee to fulfill records requests.

Siskiyou County officials in December voted to repeal a similar law.

Shasta County forced into the national spotlight

That’s not the only example of how Record Searchlight reporters dug deep to present a steady supply of high-impact local news to our readers.

Journalist David Benda, along with Arthur, have for months tag-teamed coverage of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, which has increasingly drawn national attention for its many decisions that have divided the community.

Those changes are often determined by a 3-2 vote, with the three ultra-conservative supervisors typically in the majority and driving the board’s direction.

In January, our reporters covered the board’s decision to axe the county’s longstanding contract with voting machine provider Dominion Voting Systems as a way to deal with untrue allegations of election fraud.

Instead, the board voted to develop a process to tally votes by hand during future elections. A report from the county's Registrar of Voters in March said opting to manually count ballots in an election could set Shasta County back more than $1.6 million, require hiring 1,300 workers to help with the tally and renting a facility large enough to carry out the work securely.

Also in March, District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye said at a meeting that he wanted to leverage money from billionaire My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a conspiracy theorist and adviser to former President Donald Trump, to help Shasta County set up a new pilot voting systems program in the wake of the county’s decision to prematurely terminate its contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

In April, the board voted to spend $950,000 to bring in the necessary software and machines to provide the equipment needed to hand-count ballots made by a different company, Hart InterCivic.When the California Legislature headed off Shasta County's plan by adopting a new law forbidding hand counting votes except in very limited circumstances, the board chairman at the time, Patrick Henry Jones, said the county was prepared to sue the state so election hand counts could still take place.

That didn’t happen.

Throughout 2023, Arthur and Benda continued to chronicle the high level of dysfunction — and often chaos — on view during the supervisors' weekly meetings, some of which started on Tuesday morning and didn't end until 10 that night.

More than once, discord shut down the proceedings after Jones lost control of the meeting.

In August, Jones ordered security to clear everyone out of the chambers after numerous people in the audience began shouting at a speaker and then started yelling back and forth among themselves.

At a board meeting in May, a Black man was kicked out of a supervisors' meeting after he objected to a white speaker who used the N-word while addressing the five-member board. The white speaker was not chastised and was allowed to speak again.

The board was criticized for some of its other decisions, including lowering the experience qualifications for the county’s next top health officer, a Redding family physician who opposes COVID-19 vaccines for the general public and was hired in October.

The prior holder of the job, though well-qualified for the more stringent qualifications and popular with the public, had been fired in mid-2022 for enforcing state laws during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board found both recruiting a replacement health officer and holding on to existing workers difficult, reporting 225 vacant jobs in its Health & Human Services department in May 2023..

Our reporting team brought readers an understanding of these and other board actions that they'll continue to follow as they play out in 2024.

Lake Shasta water level rises, at long last

Our reporting team also focused on issues affecting the community beyond critical coverage of Shasta County government.

They mobilized to report on all angles pertaining to the happy end of California’s historic drought, brought about by massive snowfalls and tons of rain during the winter months.

In addition to chronicling the region’s relief over its now-ample water supplies, their stories also captured other angles about the rain bounty, including who was responsible for cleaning up the free-roaming driftwood that suddenly clogged boat ramps on Lake Shasta after melting snow and rains raised the lake’s water levels and which cities were easing water use restrictions for their residents.

What's next? Stay tuned to the Buzz and the R-S for comprehensive news on local issues

Bringing our readers vital news about business comings and goings in Shasta County, Benda continued in 2023 to deliver Buzz on the Street, his weekly column on business news in the North State. His columns are a must-read for Redding residents interested in behind-the-scenes perspectives about restaurants, retailers and the local economy.

The "Buzz" marks its 20th anniversary this year.

The staff also provided feature stories about people in the community that readers might not otherwise meet.

Reporter Jessica Skropanic in December wrote about a man who finally got a permanent place to call home this Christmas after experiencing several crushing personal setbacks — illustrating the kinds of obstacles that often drive people into homelessness.

And who can't resist a read about a Redding art teacher who just swam the Catalina Channel and is closing in on achieving the 'Triple Crown' of open water swimming?

Our commitment for the future

We are excited about 2024 as we look to expand our coverage of issues that affect you, your families and your understanding of what makes our region tick. But we need your support to carry out this work. Some of you have given us feedback about our coverage; please keep it coming because we want you to hold us accountable. We also urge you to call us with news tips and story suggestions.

And, please — subscribe. That support gives the Record Searchlight the footing it needs to be able to inform and entertain our community with impactful local news for years to come.

As always, we value your feedback and suggestions. Please let us know what questions you have about the community where we all live and which stories we should tackle this year to continue making a difference.

