Here's What Incap Oyj's (HEL:ICP1V) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Incap Oyj's (HEL:ICP1V) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Incap Oyj's P/E ratio is 9.29. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €9.29 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Incap Oyj:

P/E of 9.29 = €17.20 ÷ €1.85 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Incap Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Incap Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (10.9) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

HLSE:ICP1V Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019

This suggests that market participants think Incap Oyj will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Incap Oyj grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 120% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 49% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Incap Oyj's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Incap Oyj's net debt is 1.1% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Incap Oyj's P/E Ratio

Incap Oyj has a P/E of 9.3. That's below the average in the FI market, which is 19.4. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.