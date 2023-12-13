Here's how Indiana lawmakers voted on the impeachment inquiry into President Biden

All seven Indiana Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The state's two Democrats were opposed.

The House voted along party lines by a vote of 221-212 to green light the inquiry.

Republicans have alleged the president financially benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings, though they haven't publicly released evidence backing up the claims.

The votes comes after House Republicans accused the White House of stonewalling their investigation. Authorizing the inquiry, they say, could bolster their legal standing if their requests for information make it to court.

The White House says it has cooperated fully with the investigation and provided plenty of evidence disputing House Republicans’ allegations.

The impeachment inquiry “only proves how divorced from reality this sham investigation is,” said Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for Oversight and Investigations.

What Indiana lawmakers are saying

Indiana Republican lawmakers had a different view.

"The White House and other witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the House’s impeachment investigation, despite the uncovering of troubling details," said Larry Bucshon (R-8th District) on X, saying that the American people deserved "complete transparency."

The White House & other witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the House’s impeachment investigation, despite the uncovering of troubling details.



Today, I voted to authorize the House Oversight, Ways & Means, & Judiciary committees to continue their investigation. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) December 13, 2023

Bucshon's calls for transparency were echoed by Representative Erin Houchin (R-9th Congressional District)

"Today, on the very day that Hunter Biden ignored a subpoena from this body, we voted to take the next critical step in formalizing the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden."

In a prepared statement released by Republican Jim Banks, the representative for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District said the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry wasn't political or a personal attack on Hunter Biden.

"This is about the President of the United States potentially being compromised by foreign adversaries," Banks said, who promised Republicans would "follow the money trail" wherever it led.

Democrats stood in staunch opposition to the impeachment proceedings, with Representative Andre Carson (D-7th Congressional District), likening it to a "stunt for political revenge."

"It's clear which party is choosing people over politics," Carson said on a social media post Wednesday.

Today, on the very day that Hunter Biden ignored a subpoena from this body, we voted to take the next critical step in formalizing the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden.



For months, the White House and Hunter Biden have been stonewalling our investigation and… pic.twitter.com/HKE9iZoRgy — Congresswoman Erin Houchin (@RepHouchin) December 13, 2023

Democrats’ focus:

✅Adding record new manufacturing jobs

✅Capping the cost of insulin at $35/month

✅Saving Americans up to $75/month on internet



Republicans’ focus:

❌Sham impeachment stunt for political revenge.



It’s clear which party is choosing people over politics. https://t.co/gwmCXrFrfW — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) December 13, 2023

How Indiana’s U.S. representatives voted Wednesday:

Frank Mrvan, Democrat, 1st Congressional District: No.

Rudy Yakym, Republican, 2nd Congressional District: Yes.

Jim Banks, Republican, 3rd Congressional District: Yes.

James Baird, Republican, 4th Congressional District: Yes.

Victoria Spartz, Republican, 5th Congressional District: Yes.

Greg Pence, Republican, 6th Congressional District: Yes.

Andre Carson, Democrat, 7th Congressional District: No.

Larry Bucshon, Republican, 8th Congressional District: Yes

Erin Houchin, Republican, 9th Congressional District: Yes

USA Today contributed to this story.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: How Indiana lawmakers voted on Biden impeachment inquiry