Here's how individual Columbia schools performed on Annual Performance Report

Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Here's how individual schools in the schools in CPS performed on the state's annual performance report.

The numbers represent the school's percentage of total points earned.

Elementary schools

  • Two Mile Prairie, 87.9

  • Mill Creek, 86.7

  • Ridgeway, 82.3

  • Russell Boulevard, 76.6

  • Midway Heights, 75.6

  • Paxton Keeley, 75.6

  • Beulah Ralph, 74.1

  • Fairview, 73.5

  • Locust Street, 62.6

  • Grant, 61.7

  • Blue Ridge, 61.2

  • Cedar Ridge, 59.7

  • Parkade, 58.8

  • Benton, 56.9

  • New Haven, 56.9

  • Rock Bridge, 51

  • Shepard Boulevard, 49.8

  • Alpha Hart Lewis, 49.6

  • West Boulevard, 49

  • Derby Ridge, 43.1

  • Battle, 19.8

Middle schools

  • John Warner, 82.7

  • Gentry, 65.9

  • Smithton, 65.1

  • West, 48.3

  • Jefferson, 47.3

  • Oakland, 43.8

  • Lange, 36

High Schools

  • Rock Bridge, 78.6

  • Hickman, 70.4

  • Battle, 61.9

  • Douglass, 27

