Here's What Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.'s (BIT:INW) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.'s (BIT:INW), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a price to earnings ratio of 40.34, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €40.34 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane:

P/E of 40.34 = €9.02 ÷ €0.22 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a higher P/E than the average (21.2) P/E for companies in the telecom industry.

That means that the market expects Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's earnings per share fell by 4.5% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 11%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 1.6% of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's P/E Ratio

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane trades on a P/E ratio of 40.3, which is above its market average of 18.1. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.