Here's What Innelec Multimédia SA's (EPA:INN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Innelec Multimédia SA's (EPA:INN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Innelec Multimédia has a price to earnings ratio of 9.04, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €9.04 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Innelec Multimédia

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Innelec Multimédia:

P/E of 9.04 = €5.08 ÷ €0.56 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Innelec Multimédia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.2) for companies in the electronic industry is higher than Innelec Multimédia's P/E.

ENXTPA:INN Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Innelec Multimédia will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Innelec Multimédia's earnings per share fell by 52% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.0%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Innelec Multimédia's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Innelec Multimédia's €1.1m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Innelec Multimédia's P/E Ratio

Innelec Multimédia trades on a P/E ratio of 9.0, which is below the FR market average of 17.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.