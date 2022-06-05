Here's What We Like About IntegraFin Holdings' (LON:IHP) Upcoming Dividend

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase IntegraFin Holdings' shares before the 9th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.032 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.10 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that IntegraFin Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of £3.098. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether IntegraFin Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. IntegraFin Holdings paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, IntegraFin Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, IntegraFin Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Should investors buy IntegraFin Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and IntegraFin Holdings is paying out a bit over half its profits. IntegraFin Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while IntegraFin Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IntegraFin Holdings you should know about.

