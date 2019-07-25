Here's What We Like About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)'s Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.024 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.29 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of CA$14.48. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust paid out a comfortable 44% of its profit last year. While InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

We'd also point out that InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has delivered an average of 1.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.