Here's what Iran might be up to in the US's neighborhood after lobbing missiles into Iraq

The US and Iran started this year exchanging blows, with the US killing a senior Iranian commander and Tehran firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq.

Neither side has escalated tensions further, but Iran's sprawling network of proxies and assets has raised concern it could strike US interests around the world.

The US and others have accused Iran and Hezbollah of involvement in the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, which killed 85 people, and the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people.

Officials and experts say Iran has loose ties to drug cartels and money launderers. One regional expert described the possibility they will use these connections to launch an attack on Americans in the region as "very low."

In the days since Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases used by US forces in Iraq in response to the US killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, both Washington and Tehran appear to have stepped back from the edge of war.

But there are still concerns Tehran could harm US interests elsewhere around the world. That includes Latin America, where the US has tracked Iran and its proxies, particularly Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah, for some time.

With escalation in the Middle East seemingly halted, "I imagine the Iranians will soon begin their real retaliation," said Fernando Cutz, who worked for the National Security Council during the Trump and Obama administrations, focusing on Latin America.

"The real retaliation will be taking place in the shadows, not in open battlefields. This is both a space that the Iranians tend to thrive in, and one that allows them a cloak of deniability," Cutz, now a senior associate at The Cohen Group, told Business Insider in an email. "The Iranians have spent decades building capacity to fundraise and to strike in many corners of the world, including Latin America."

'Malign actors'

In its 2018 report on terrorism, the US State Department said Hezbollah that year had "continued its long history of activity in the Western Hemisphere," including its use of financiers operating in the tri-border area where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet.

It operates there mainly using "loose connections with low-level merchants of Syrian and Lebanese origin," Fernando Brancoli, a professor of international security at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, told World Politics Review in September.

Hezbollah in South America doesn't have an organized structure, and while it uses contacts in the area for money laundering or smuggling, that doesn't generate significant revenue, Brancoli said.

Right-wing leaders, especially in Brazil and Argentina, have been more willing to act against Hezbollah at US behest, but the Trump administration has pushed for more, even proposing Israel provide training and equipment.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in February 2019 that Hezbollah has "active cells" in Venezuela and throughout South America, and the US government has accused Venezuelan officials, including former Vice President Tareck El Aissami, of ties to Hezbollah, though public evidence for those claims is considered thin.

At a counterterrorism conference in Buenos Aires last summer, Pompeo pointed to "Iran-backed Hezbollah" as a particular threat in Latin America.

Pompeo's visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, which killed 85 people and for which the US and others in the region blame Iran and Hezbollah. The group was also behind a 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people.

Hezbollah has been accused working with Mexican cartels to traffic drugs, launder money, and in a poorly conceived attempt to hire the Zetas cartel to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, DC. (People in the US have also been charged with providing financial and material support to Hezbollah.)