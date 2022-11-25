Here's What We Like About Jackson Financial's (NYSE:JXN) Upcoming Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Jackson Financial's shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.55 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.20 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jackson Financial has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of $37.74. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jackson Financial is paying out just 2.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Jackson Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 449% a year for the past three years.

Given that Jackson Financial has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Jackson Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Jackson Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Jackson Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Jackson Financial is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jackson Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

