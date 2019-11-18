Here's What JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to JB Hi-Fi Limited's (ASX:JBH), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, JB Hi-Fi has a P/E ratio of 16.84. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for JB Hi-Fi:

P/E of 16.84 = A$36.61 ÷ A$2.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does JB Hi-Fi Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.6) for companies in the specialty retail industry is roughly the same as JB Hi-Fi's P/E.

ASX:JBH Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that JB Hi-Fi shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

JB Hi-Fi saw earnings per share improve by -7.0% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 11% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

JB Hi-Fi's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 7.6% of JB Hi-Fi's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On JB Hi-Fi's P/E Ratio

JB Hi-Fi's P/E is 16.8 which is below average (18.6) in the AU market. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value.

