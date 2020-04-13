Here's What Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:JETPAK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:JETPAK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Jetpak Top Holding's P/E ratio is 11.32. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jetpak Top Holding:

P/E of 11.32 = SEK63.400 ÷ SEK5.601 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Jetpak Top Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.2) for companies in the logistics industry is roughly the same as Jetpak Top Holding's P/E.

Jetpak Top Holding's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Jetpak Top Holding actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Jetpak Top Holding shrunk earnings per share by 33% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Jetpak Top Holding's P/E?

Jetpak Top Holding has net debt worth just 9.5% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Jetpak Top Holding's P/E Ratio

Jetpak Top Holding has a P/E of 11.3. That's below the average in the SE market, which is 15.8. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.